FIBOS Market Capitalization Reaches $11.72 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $381,973.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars.

