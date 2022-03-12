Financial Review: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and RYB Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.36 -$62.99 million N/A N/A RYB Education $109.71 million 0.22 -$37.28 million $0.40 2.20

RYB Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,745.02%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than RYB Education.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

RYB Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

