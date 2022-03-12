FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 3.9% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002232 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,190,384 coins and its circulating supply is 480,159,947 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

