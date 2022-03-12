Fireball Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $102,911.95 and approximately $69.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00013372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,678 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

