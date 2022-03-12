First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

