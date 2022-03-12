First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.34 during trading hours on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

