First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

