First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,000. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
