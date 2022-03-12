First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.57

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.57 and traded as low as C$38.54. First National Financial shares last traded at C$39.08, with a volume of 46,330 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.