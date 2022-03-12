First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FEO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 31,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

