First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FEO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
