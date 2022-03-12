First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FEO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

