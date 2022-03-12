First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,590. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

