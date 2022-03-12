First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.38% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

