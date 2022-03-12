First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE FIF opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
