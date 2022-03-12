First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FIF opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 254,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 221,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

