First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
FGM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
