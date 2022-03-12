First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.56% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 142,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,201. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.