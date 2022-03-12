First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

RNMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 3,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.