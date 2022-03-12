First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

