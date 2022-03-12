First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,441 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $54,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 2,372,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.