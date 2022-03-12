First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000.

NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.503 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

