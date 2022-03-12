FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

