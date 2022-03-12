Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLXT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. 46,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,145. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

