Flux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.60 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Flux has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $341.53 million and $51.60 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00389790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,662,142 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

