Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.