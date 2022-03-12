Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

