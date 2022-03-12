Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,440 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $48,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

