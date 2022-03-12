Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FOVSY stock remained flat at $$92.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

