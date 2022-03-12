Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FSUGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Fortescue Metals Group (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.