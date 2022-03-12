Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN opened at $10.02 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

