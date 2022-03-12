Fractal (FCL) Tops One Day Volume of $42,539.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $904,916.64 and approximately $42,539.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

