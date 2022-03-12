Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

