Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

