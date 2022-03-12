Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,326,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

