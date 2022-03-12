FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Up 98.0% in February

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 8,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

