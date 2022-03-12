Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

