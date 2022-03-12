Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

