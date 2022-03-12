Function X Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $193.32 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.28 or 0.99908948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00266798 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

