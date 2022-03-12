Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSNB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

