Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $25.74. 18,111,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Futu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Futu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Futu by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

