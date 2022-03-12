Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%.
Shares of Futu stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $25.74. 18,111,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.
Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.