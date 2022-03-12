FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Achieves $21,890.62

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $29.00 or 0.00074134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $21,890.62 and approximately $43,346.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06594766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,031.33 or 0.99775108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041733 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

