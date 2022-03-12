FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,530.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 578,910,572 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

