Fyooz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,258.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $97,207.13 and approximately $69,258.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.