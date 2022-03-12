GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Market Cap Achieves $969,075.56

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $969,075.56 and approximately $1.02 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

