Gaj Finance (GAJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,305.66

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $24,305.66 and $15.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

