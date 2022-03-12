Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.75

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.75 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59.55 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.55 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,258 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £37.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.03.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
