GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $14.96 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $11,823.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00270749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001320 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,962,047 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

