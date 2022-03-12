GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0472 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $18.99 million and $388,976.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,555,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

