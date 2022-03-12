GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of GDS traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,702. GDS has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.