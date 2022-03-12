Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Gear Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 347,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,927. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

