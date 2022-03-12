GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 264,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GEE Group stock remained flat at $$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,994. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 2,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,018 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 582,726 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.