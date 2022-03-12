GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 264,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GEE Group stock remained flat at $$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,994. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.
