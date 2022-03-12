Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 645,619 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £168.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.40.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

